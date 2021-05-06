SafeSun – A Token With Real World Use That Pushes The Standard To The Next Level

Dubai, UAE, 5th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Created a mere 24 days ago, SafeSun is a BEP20-compliant token that has already been listed on PancakeSwap, Bitmart, and now the beta launch of SafeSun’s very own DEX swap: SunSwap.

SunSwap is a unique, proprietary swap DEX alternative to PancakeSwap, UniSwap, and the other swaps on the current market. Even in its beta form, SunSwap’s fees and user experience along with the speed of its transactions make it comparable to other established swap DEXes in the cryptocurrency world.

What is SafeSun’s Mission?

While the road map makes it very clear that the end goal is to eventually create NFT and AI-based projects to bring awareness and to reduce carbon emissions along with fully supporting their release of SunSwap, the goal of the dev team currently is to develop SunSwap to its fullest potential and fully release it in a timely manner to the general public.

It is currently in a full beta launch to work out any and all errors discovered and to perfect the user experience. Along with further developing SunSwap, the team’s other current primary goal is to continue to get the SafeSun token listed on as many major exchanges as possible. Bitmart and PancakeSwap were only the beginning, the team is in talks with multiple major exchanges about the next listing for SafeSun.

What’s In It for the Users?

100% Community Driven

The SafeSun project is 100% community-driven. In essence, you have the right to vote and be voted for. The community is fair and has an AMA that will answer all your questions. The dev team all relinquished their wallets before launch and the project is supported fully by the SafeSun community.

Hold And Earn SafeSun

The tokenomics make it possible for you to earn SafeSun just by holding the coins in your wallet. There is a 4% tax on every transaction made. 2% of all the transaction fees on the network are allocated to token holders. The other 2% is sent to the dedicated liquidity pool.

Secure & Immutable

SafeSun is a BEP-20 compliant token based on the Binance Smart Chain. This makes it immutable and secure. The team locked away liquidity for 3 years and had a completely fair launch.

Investment Projects

The team at SafeSun has future plans for other projects that you can take advantage of by being an early investor now. Along with SunSwap already in its beta release, other notable projects are two NFTs in the works.

SunSwap will be the future of the decentralized exchange swap world once it is finished and fully functioning. Becoming an early investor now puts you at an advantage others simply won’t have months from now.

How To Buy SafeSun

The process of buying SafeSun is simple and straightforward. There are three possible ways: SunSwap, PancakeSwap, or Bitmart. SunSwap is by far the easiest. Just visit swap.safesuncrypto.com, link your wallet, and simply swap BNB smart chain for SafeSun.

For PancakeSwap visit https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/, link your trust wallet to pancake, use V1, copy our contract address from our website directly, or BSC scan, place it into pancakeswap “From”, and swap BNB for SafeSun.

Bitmart’s option is also fairly simple it just requires you to have cryptocurrency or USDT already in Bitmart, then you may trade SafeSun freely like you can any other coin on a normal centralized exchange.

About SafeSun Protocol

SafeSun is a blockchain-powered project geared towards eliminating CO2 emissions and developing a better DEX swap alternative than the ones currently available. The project is built on trust and transparency.

The team has weekly calls in telegram with their investors and they are planning their first live video AMA stream on Twitch on May 12, 2021. With the program to reward holders along with current and future developments that have real-world functions, SafeSun is committed to being a part of the blockchain that is utilitarian.

The team behind SafeSun plans to be listed on many different exchanges in a bid to achieve this mission. SafeSun parades a team knowledgeable in crypto dynamics, blockchain, and the Fintech industry.

In an effort for even further transparency, they will be fully revealing and doxing themselves on the live Twitch AMA scheduled for May 12, 2021. For a more detailed analysis of the SafeSun token, you can visit CoinMarketCap here: (https://coinmarketcap.com/it/currencies/safesun-crypto/).

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/SafeSunCrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SafesunC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/safesuncrypto

Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialsafesun

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/SafeSun/