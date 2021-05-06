23-year-old Dominican Entrepreneur Continues to Impact Lives as an Artist and Online Celebrity

Passionate entrepreneur, artist, and philanthropist, Taedetta, continues to drive change across several online and offline platform

Lawrenceville, Georgia, 5th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Taedetta is unlike any average young adult as the 23-year-old Black and Dominican man has defied all odds to make a point and champion life-transforming initiatives to better society. Taedetta can be considered as one of the second types of people, going through hardships to become a responsible adult and member of the community. The young entrepreneur, artist, philanthropist, and social media influencer has been able to carve a niche across different industries, staying true to his strong morals and mottos.

The name, “Taedetta,” is conjured as a reminder to everyone who tried to make him feel inferior, not good enough, and betrayed him, crediting his success to people who did not believe in him, which further fueled his passion.

As an artist, Taedetta is fast becoming a popular act in the music scene, with his song “NASA” getting over 50k views on YouTube. He uses his musical talent as a tool to affect lives across the globe, with his versatility standing him out as a songwriter and performer.

Taedetta has shown that he can be a jack-of-all-trades and master of all, not only excelling in his personal life but also flourishing as a serial entrepreneur, stock investor, crypto investor, and business owner. He has his hands in transport and logistics, including refrigerated transport, warehousing, and regional and long hauls. Taedetta is also into the fashion industry, owning an online clothing website. He also recently started a live camming website that has already started to increase in popularity and acceptance.

In addition to being a versatile entertainer, Taedetta is an ardent social media user, and he enjoys being on his verified TikTok and doing giveaways. His humility, despite the level of success achieved, has endeared him to tons of social media users. He constantly reminds his followers and fans that money is not everything. According to him, “accumulating a large sum of money will definitely create problems that did not exist beforehand.” Consequently, he uses his accounts on TikTok and Instagram, where he has over 55,000 followers to preach about the beauty of giving back while treating his fans to his interesting lifestyle and adventures.

For more information about Taedetta and his works, please visit TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.