Fundraising advisory firm in Canada | investment Management Firms in Toronto – Agilis Advisors

TYPE OF FUNDING: Fund Raising (VC Firm), FUND DOMICILE: Canada

VOLUME: USD 50 Million FUNDS OVERVIEW: Agilis Advisors

The fund started in 2018 in Canada across offices in Toronto & Vancouver. It has achieved the first close of CAD 100 Mn through a contribution from four institutional investors and aims at raising additional CAD 50-75mn with a targeted fund size of CAD 150-175 Mn. LPs include BDC Capital, Cadillac Fairview, Royal Bank of Canada, and the BC Tech Fund. The fund aims at Series A & Series B investments in software companies with a focus on thematic investments in AI & ML(2), with industry-specific applications.

* The first fund deployed $112 Million and has TVPI of 1.48X and DPI of 0.17X

* Current investments include Cymax, Diply, Elasticpath, FlipGive, foodee, etc.

At Agilis Advisors, we provide thoughtful, creative advice, and tailored processes for our clients. We are active at every stage of the process to make sure our clients are best-positioned to meet the challenges inherent in fund placement. Our services are customized based on the investment strategy, need, and experience.

The services that are provided by our firm include, but are not limited to:

> Advice which LPs to target, > Connect with relevant investors, > Provide financial advisory,

> Drafting the fund prospectus > Distribution of offering circulars to the prospective investor

We ensure total transparency with our clients as well as ensure that our clients remain in control throughout the value chain.

