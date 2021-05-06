BLS International rolled out Estonia E-residency centres

BSE and NSE listed (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS), BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, has rolled out 5 centres to issue Estonian e-residency digital ID cards. These digital identity cards will be granted by the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PBGB) at five locations in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Brazil and South Africa.

E-residents can open a company within a day and run it remotely, apply for a business banking account and credit card, conduct e-banking, use international payment service providers, declare taxes, and sign documents digitally. This shall provide the freedom to easily start and run a global EU company fully online from anywhere in the world. E-residents however are not subjected to get any citizenship rights.

Commenting on start of services, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, JMD, BLS International said, “Estonia is making fast strides towards digitisation and we are honoured to support Estonian Police and Border Guard Board with our tech expertise to execute this e-residency project. The global pandemic has limited our ability to do business across borders but it has also accelerated digital transformation amongst governments and this project is a classic illustration of it. We are delighted to be part of their digital journey by extending our support via our innovative tech solutions and our proven mettle in the G2C space.”

BLS will charging an average fee per application of €18 (~INR 1,500). The company will also be providing value-added services like assistance with application for e-residency digital IDs, on which an average premium service fee will be €38 (~INR 3,200) per application.