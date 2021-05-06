Feedonomics Promotes Three to Bolster Marketplace Initiatives and Global Growth

Stacy Williams to Vice President of Global Operations, Dmitriy Ryzhiy to Vice President of Marketplaces, and Kushal Khatri to Senior Director of Platform Engineering

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – May 4, 2021 – PRLog — Feedonomics, the leading full-service feed management solution for advertising and marketplaces, announced today the promotion of three senior leaders who have played integral roles in the company’s internal growth and expansion within the ecommerce industry.

Stacy Williams assumes the role of Vice President of Global Operations, where she will continue to drive the development and execution of Feedonomics’ global strategy to ensure it is directly aligned with a world-class client experience. Williams oversees a 150-person team that spans 10 states and five countries. She was recently named a Built In 2021 Moxie Award winner in recognition of her outstanding contributions within the tech industry.

Dmitriy Ryzhiy assumes the role of Vice President of Marketplaces, where he will continue to expand on Feedonomics’ marketplace technology, service offerings, and partnerships with other ecommerce leaders. A thought leader in the space, Ryzhiy recently appeared on the Chinese language talk show 逸凡風順 (“Smooth Sailing”) to discuss commerce and the psychology of shopping online.

Kushal Khatri joins the senior leadership team as the Senior Director of Platform Engineering. Khatri oversees three teams responsible for cutting-edge developments to Feedonomics’ industry-leading platform and product offerings.

These promotions and people are representative of the company’s recent growth and success as a whole. In 2021 alone, the Feedonomics team has grown from 230 people to more than 275, reinforcing a global presence that spans five continents, nine countries, and 20 states within the US.

Williams’ experience building and leading high-performing teams at Intuit and Morgan Stanley gives Feedonomics the confidence to continue scaling effectively, especially as the company meets a surge in demand from merchants looking to improve their ecommerce presence on marketplaces.

Ryzhiy’s knowledge of major channels like Amazon—where he worked in retail vendor management—Walmart, Target, and other specialty and regional marketplaces guides Feedonomics’ strategy for helping clients extend their omnichannel reach around the world.

Khatri’s technical expertise sets the standard on the engineering team to develop powerful features and capabilities for the company’s leading feed and order management solutions.

According to Digital Commerce 360, more than 60% of ecommerce sales occurred on marketplace sites in 2020. The consumer demand is apparent; in response, businesses have made marketplace expansion a priority for hitting their growth targets. Feedonomics’ ability to promote in-house leaders and drive continuous technological innovation positions the company to thrive in this environment.

“At Feedonomics, everything comes back to our people. Our best-in-class service, our best-in-class technology—it’s all driven by a group of people that I can confidently say are the best in the business,” said Shawn Lipman, Feedonomics’ CEO. “Stacy, Dmitriy, and Kushal embody the principles that unite us at Feedonomics, and with their leadership, I’m highly optimistic about our growth as a global company and our ability to offer the best marketplace solution in the industry.”

About Feedonomics:

Feedonomics (https://feedonomics.com/ ) is a data feed management platform that helps organizations list, optimize, and syndicate product data across hundreds of online channels. Our solutions for advertising, marketplaces, job boards, and more help large brands and retailers improve data quality and product discovery. Feedonomics has thousands of active clients, integrations with more than 150 advertising and marketplace channels, and close partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Target.