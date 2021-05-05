Upcoming e-Meet on ‘How to Achieve Operational Excellence through Visual Analytics (ML Model Deployment. Visual Analytics. ROA)’

Date & Time:

13th May 2021 @ 3 pm CET | 8 am CST

14th May 2021 @ 1.30 pm SGT | 11 am IST

Learn How to Extract Value out of Process Data, Deploy Machine Learning Models, and Achieve Operational Excellence through advanced visualization of your Process Data.

Link to Register : https://dataanalytics.tridiagonal.com/how-to-achieve-operational-excellence-through-visual-analytics/

Meet our experts and get insights into Advanced Visualization and Analytics examples and how Machine learning models should be deployed. The Analytics E-meet shall also showcase advanced solutions with case studies.

Who should attend:

Process R&D Heads Production / Operations Head Maintenance Heads Plant heads Technology leaders Data Science leaders Data Analysts

Link to Register : https://dataanalytics.tridiagonal.com/how-to-achieve-operational-excellence-through-visual-analytics/