CMED GROUP joins AIXIAL GROUP, the CRO of ALTEN GROUP

AIXIAL, the CRO of ALTEN Group, announces the acquisition of UK headquartered CMED Group by ALTEN EUROPE, a worldwide leader in engineering and technology. CMED is a technology led CRO that specializes in full-service oncology, immuno-oncology, cell therapy and rare diseases, and provision of data and analytic services. CMED also has a technology division that is the developer of encapsia, an innovative, next generation clinical data suite purpose designed to support traditional, decentral, virtual and hybrid clinical trials. “We are excited to support the entire CMED Group as they continue to build out capabilities and expand their global presence to better serve their customers” said Jean-Christophe FRANOUX, Managing Director of AIXIAL Group.

For more than 20 years, CMED has been providing (bio)pharmaceutical and medical device clients worldwide with clinical operations, data sciences & analytics, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and product development services, having successfully completed thousands of assignments. Together with AIXIAL, the combined group now has extensive geographical coverage and is able to provide customers with a great depth and range of expertise and solutions. Supported by the worldwide resources and expertise of ALTEN, customers will also benefit from the ability to rapidly and reliably scale, while encapsia will be augmented to enable customers to have both services and technology optimized to flexibly deliver all types of clinical trials, from traditional through hybrid to full virtualized.

“When seeking a strategic step forward, we were fortunate to have many options. AIXIAL Group, with ALTEN behind us, clearly stood out as the first choice as it expands our global reach and service offering to our valued clients. We are thrilled to join the Group and are excited about the future” said David Connelly, CMED’s CEO. AIXIAL Group continues to build a global presence in size and scale with over 1,000 employees across the United States and Europe. CMED’s professionals and their knowledge-driven approach will perfectly align with AIXIAL Group’s services worldwide while CMED’s leadership team brings an abundance of industry expertise to complement AIXIAL Group’s. “This very synergistic combination will enable us to support our customers as a global force with a stronger local presence in the US and Europe. It creates a unique, and fully integrated CRO driven by technology offering an end-to-end partner”, said Jean-Christophe FRANOUX, Managing Director, AIXIAL Group.

About AIXIAL Group

AIXIAL Group, the CRO Solution of ALTEN GROUP, is a leader in CRO services that spans the entire development of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and devices. AIXIAL Group has more than 1,000 colleagues worldwide providing an unmatched variety of solutions related CRO services including clinical operations, biometry, medical information, vigilance, clinical safety, regulatory affairs, and continuously expanding services.

About ALTEN Group

ALTEN Group is the World Leader in Engineering and Technology consulting with 37,000 engineers and scientists in more than 30 countries. These top engineers and scientists carry out studies and conception projects for the technical and information system divisions of large corporate clients in the industrial, telecommunications and services sectors.

About CMED Group

Cmed Group consists of a global technology-led full services CRO and an e-clinical software technology business. The CRO specializes in complex disease areas, particularly oncology, immuno-oncology, cell therapy and other specialty therapeutics areas along with a strong data management and statistics heritage. Cmed Technology is the developer of encapsia® an advanced, enterprise, cloud based clinical data system which delivers a complete solution to gather and manage multiple live clinical data sources and apply real-time data management, sophisticated visualizations, analytics and AI.