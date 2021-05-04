Romanian Physician Set to Launch Europe’s First Medical Unicorn in May 2021

Romanian Physician, is gearing up to launch Europe’s first medical platform that connects EU healthcare professionals and providers with patients.

Currently, there is a lack of data integration in healthcare both locally and internationally. Moreover, most solutions that are on the market are only country relevant or focused on one functionality. This often presents a problem for patients that require fluidity of care.

Valued at approximately 2 billion Euros, Heymedica is a free global healthcare solution that enables patients to find medical services and access medical history to make easier decisions regarding their health. The platform is available in 10 languages and patients can use it to access EU healthcare providers, hospitals, doctors, dentists, clinics, pharmacy and laboratories at the push of a button. They can also tap into state-of-the-art features such as medication and treatment reminders, patient community chat support, biometrics, custom statistics, smart search engine, lifestyle indicator, and more.

For medical professionals and healthcare providers, Heymedica offers a plethora of features never before offered in the medical tech space. The platform provides Europe healthcare professionals with increased market exposure, market data and real time statistics to help them make informed business decisions. They also have real-time access to patients integrated medical history and a real time scheduling management. But that’s not all. Heymedica also integrates all medical providers in one place -providing world analytics for a more in-depth and more accurate understanding of human health.

Dr. Horea Timis and a complex team of doctors have been working on the development of Heymedica for five years. The platform’s launch in 2021is perfectly timed, amidst a global health crisis. When asked about the motivation for creating the platform, Dr. Timis, explained: “I wanted to prove to myself that I could do something unique in the world. Eastern Europeans have a complex that we are inferior to the west. When I was in the west, I realized that we can do more and I wanted to prove that we are as good as anyone else.”

Heymedica is a medical unicorn on the horizon and certainly one to watch. With its unique features and advanced data security system, the platform is positioned as the first Facebook-Linked-In booking medical site, and also the first to have everything in one place. These are features yet to be seen in the medical technology marketplace. Consequently, once the website is up and running, the value is expected to increase to 100 million euros.

For further information or to learn more about Heymedica, visit: Here