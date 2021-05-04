Fine Items Pulled from Estates Across The South will Come Up for Bid May 15th at Stevens Auction Co. in Aberdeen, Miss

Aberdeen, MS, USA, May 4, 2021 — A yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO classic car in excellent condition inside and out, a magnificent pair of carved wooden pedestals depicting cupids holding shells, an 1870s US Colt single-action .44 caliber Army pistol, and a historical piano manufactured by Alois Kern circa 1870 are just a few of the many fine items slated to come up for bid Saturday, May 15th by Stevens Auction Company, online and live in the Aberdeen gallery at 609 North Meridian Street.

The Spring Antique Estate Auction will kick off at 10 am Central time and features lifelong collections from three of the finest estate homes across the South. Rare examples of glassware, porcelains, cars, Persian rugs, furniture, early lighting, collectibles, original works of art and hundreds of hard-to-find items will cross the auction block – around 500 lots in all. “This could very well be our finest sale of the last fifteen years,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Co.

With a pre-sale estimate of $35,000-$50,000, the 1965 yellow GTO could easily end up being the top lot of the auction, but it isn’t the only tantalizing car up for bid. A couple others include:

– A 1924 Nash Super 6 touring car, found in a barn where it had been stored for many years. The car is in remarkable shape; it just needs a fuel pump (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– A 1978 Dodge Little Red Express pickup truck with all original interior, factory A/C, all original police interceptor engine and factory stack pipe exhaust (est. $25,000-$35,000).

The museum-worthy, Renaissance Revival double carved putti on carved pedestals, designed and carved by a true master in the mid-19th century, overall 74 inches tall, have an estimate of $20,000-$35,000. The .44 caliber US Colt single-action army pistol, Sept. 19, 1871/1872, Jan 1875, has an estimate of $10,000-$25,000 (book value is $60,000).

The historical piano made by Alois Kern around 1870 is a Verdienst Medaille edition piano, presenting a pair of Commemorative Medals of the two having attended. It was presented and shown at The Vienna 1873 and Paris 1878 World’s Fairs (est. $10,000-$25,000). Also offered will be a lovely early French harp in the original case, 70 inches in height.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid state resale number. Refreshments will be served auction day.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Spring Antique Estate Auction planned for Saturday, May 15th, visit www.stevensauction.com.