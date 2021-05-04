Naturaz® Announces Mother’s Day Sale

There is a perfect solution for those stumped by what to get their mom this Mother’s Day, May 9th. Naturaz® is excited to announce an upcoming promotion for Mother’s Day. Customers can take an impressive 20% off their Moisture Burst System®. This hair care line features deep moisture infusion and enrichment to improve the texture and health of hair. It is a perfect gift for any mum—especially those who love quality hair care products.

But what sets Naturaz® apart from other hair care lines and products? With a primary focus on delivering deep and lasting moisture, the Moisture Burst System® wraps your hair in all-natural ingredients to protect and improve the hair’s overall look and health. Mums can say goodbye to dry, frizzy manes.

The key differentiating factors of the system are the natural and organic ingredients used and the perfectly balanced formulations that do wonders for curly, coily, textured hair. Some of the ingredients in Naturaz® products include aloe vera, jojoba oil, coconut oil, sunflower lecithin, sustainably sourced palm oil, and more.

What’s included with the system? The sale includes the entire system. This means customers will receive with the Moisture Burst System® their 3-in-1 conditioning shampoo, detangler, and styling moisturizer. When used together, individuals can experience lasting moisture for their hair, resulting in a more manageable mane that is healthy and simply beautiful.

Naturaz® is perfect for curly hair, textured hair, and dry/damaged hair. It can also be used with thinning hair to promote volume. A representative for the company shared, “We recommend that you use a product line consistently for six months to allow your hair to adjust and also to enjoy the full benefits.” With the Mother’s Day sale, customers can take 20% off the one-time purchase cost of $55.95.

The company added, “To make it simple, we offer a subscription that will have your order delivered to you every 60 days with FREE SHIPPING!” For further savings, enjoy a subscription box that’s already discounted—saving every mom money and providing convenience. Customers can even select their delivery frequency between 1, 2, or every 3 months. It doesn’t get any easier.

“Mothers warm the heart, feed the mind, and nurture the soul!” – said the founder of Naturaz® Mumbi Dunjwa. Mark your calendar and don’t forget to take advantage of this amazing sale today so mum gets her gift by May 9th. Give a truly amazing gift this year when you head on over to Naturaz® today. Visit the website at https://www.naturaz.com/moisture-burst-system to start an order today.