Promise – The FIRST BEP20 Token Based On Trust Gains Over 500% In 7 days

Tokyo, Japan, 1st May 2021, ZEXPR, The Promise token is a promising token based on trust. It is the first BEP20 token that is based on this principle in the world. For a start, everyone holding this token must keep their promise to hold the token for at least 15 days.

The Promise token is available for purchase on Pancakeswap, a decentralized trading platform. You can sell the token on the platform and the Binance Smart Chain where you can trade the ETH/Promise or the BNB/Promise pair.

The Promise token’s Promise Smart Contract is another selling point. All users on the Binance Smart Chain Explorer can publicly view the Smart Contract and verify it. All transactions are viewable on the Binance Smart Chain to promote transparency.

From the onset, we have a clearly defined roadmap: to develop the system and leverage the power of digital marketing to take the system to the moon.

The timeline

Investors in the Promise token can rest assured that they invest in a promising token as indicated by the token’s roadmap. If you are keen on the token’s future, this is what it looks like:

The second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021) is dedicated launching the Promise token, permanent market push, website redesign, listing on Coinmarketcap, and Smart Contract audit.

The third quarter of the year (Q3 2021) focuses on account system with wallet statistics and Merch launch, while the last quarter of the year (Q4 2021) will focus on exchange development for web, app development with exchange, and taking the token to the moon.

Why the Promise Token?

So far, half of the token supply has been burned. More controlled burns are planned for the future. The goal is to create scarcity and by extension, support the token’s appreciation. We will increase the demand for the token, another strategy to increase its value, through our marketing strategies.

If you are used to DeFi, you may have been carried away by its allure of being a money-making project. However, it has a major setback: early entrants easily display latecomers. The Promise token is the perfect answer to this anomaly. All Promise holders have equal chances of profiting from investing in the token because loyalty is our watchword.

Promise is a unique community-driven project. It is the project of loyal people who are passionate about building a better future. As a member of this community, you are entitled to some exclusive benefits. The icing on the cake is the opportunity to make good returns on your investment.

As a Promise token holder, the Promise Token Smart Contract will reward you. Your reward is dependent on your holding duration. Investors who hold for the long-term will receive better rewards than those who hold it for theshort-term.

How to buy the Promise Token

Purchasing the token is easy if you follow the step-by-step buying guide below:

Set up your trust wallet. Copy your seed phrase and save it.

Click on BNB. Buy BNB or send BNB to your Address.

Swap your BNB to Binance Smart Chain on Trust Wallet

Add the browser page if you haven’t already done that. For Android users, it is by default. iOS device users can do that opening the internet and click this url: trust://browser_enable.

On the prompt, click “Open”.

On Trust Wallet, click Browser and look for pancakeswap.

Click “Connect Trust Wallet”.

On the next page, select BNB.

In the provided space, paste the Promise contract address: 0xcbccf14b051947bdcd1e20b77015208a1ad5ea25

Select Promise.

Go to your Slippage Tolerance and set it in 11% and close it.

Swap and confirm it.

You will receive a transaction completed message.

About Promise

Promise is the world’s first BEP20 token based on trust. Our token guarantees a continuously increasing pricebecause everyone who holds the Promise token makes a promise to hold it for at least 15 days.

The longest holders will be honored with glory and shown on the top list of the Wall of Honor, while others whodon’t keep their promise will end up on the Wall of Shame and be mocked by the community.

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/promisetoken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/promisetoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Promise55287442

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHxcs9zROYk6qtigibMsmw