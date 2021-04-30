Hong Kong – Draft Kennedy Town & Mount Davis Outline Zoning Plan amended

Draft Kennedy Town & Mount Davis Outline Zoning Plan amended ************************************************************



The Town Planning Board today (April 30) announced amendments to the draft Kennedy Town & Mount Davis Outline Zoning Plan (OZP).

The Board’s decisions on a representation were subject of judicial reviews (JRs). According to the Court’s rulings on the JRs, the Board’s decisions on the representation to the draft Kennedy Town & Mount Davis OZP No. S/H1/18, together with the comments thereon, had to be remitted to the Board for consideration. The Board has reviewed the development restrictions taking into account the implications of various building and design guidelines, permissible development intensity and land use, air ventilation and urban design aspects for all “Residential (Group A)” (and its subzones), “Residential (Group B)” (“R(B)”), “R(B)1”, “Residential (Group E)” and “Other Specified Uses” annotated “Commercial, Leisure and Tourism Related Uses” zones on the OZP. The review also includes the non-building area and building gap requirements on the OZP to provide flexibility for future redevelopment.



The Board has now made amendments to the OZP as outlined in the Schedule of Amendments. The amendments mainly involve the revision of building height restrictions for four residential sites, rezoning of two sites on Mount Davis Road from “Residential (Group C)2” to “R(B)1” zone, and deletion of two building gap requirements. Opportunity has also been taken to amend the Notes and Explanatory Statement of the OZP to reflect the above amendments and to update the general information of various land use zonings and the planning circumstances, where appropriate.

The draft Kennedy Town & Mount Davis OZP No. S/H1/21, incorporating the amendments, is now available for public inspection during office hours at (i) the Secretariat of the Board, (ii) the Planning Enquiry Counters, (iii) the Hong Kong District Planning Office, and (iv) the Central and Western Home Affairs Enquiry Centre.



Any person may make written representation in respect of the amendments to the Secretary of the Board on or before June 30. Any person who intends to make a representation is advised to read the revised Town Planning Board Guidelines No. 29B on “Submission and Publication of Representations, Comments on Representations and Further Representations under the Town Planning Ordinance” (TPB PG-No. 29B).

Submission of a representation should comply with the requirements set out in TPB PG-No. 29B. In particular, the representer should take note of the following:



* If the representer fails to provide his or her full name and the first four alphanumeric characters of his or her Hong Kong identity card or passport number as required under TPB PG-No. 29B, the representation submitted shall be treated as not having been made; and

* The Secretariat of the Board reserves the right to require the representer to provide identity proof for verification.



The Guidelines and the submission form are available at locations (i) and (ii) above and the Board’s website (www.info.gov.hk/tpb).

Copies of the draft Kennedy Town & Mount Davis OZP are available for sale at the Map Publications Centres in North Point and Yau Ma Tei. The electronic version of the OZP can be viewed at the Board’s website (www.info.gov.hk/tpb).