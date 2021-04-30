Canada – Minister Miller and PS Damoff will hold a media availability following discussions on economic development in Indigenous communities

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will participate in a media availability following roundtable discussions on economic development.
Ottawa, Ontario — Please be advised that the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will participate in a media availability following roundtable discussions on economic development.
Date: April 30, 2021
Time: 12:30 PM (ET)
Where: Virtual participation only via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 876 9663 5219
Passcode: 926629
Dial by your location
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 204 272 7920 Canada
Media should join 15 minutes prior to the event and identify themselves and their outlet when logging into Zoom.