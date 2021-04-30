Canada – Minister Miller and PS Damoff will hold a media availability following discussions on economic development in Indigenous communities

Ottawa, Ontario — Please be advised that the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will participate in a media availability following roundtable discussions on economic development.

Date: April 30, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Where: Virtual participation only via Zoom.

Meeting ID: 876 9663 5219

Passcode: 926629

Dial by your location

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

Media should join 15 minutes prior to the event and identify themselves and their outlet when logging into Zoom.