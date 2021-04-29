Los Alamos, NM Author Publishes Spiritual Book

Harmonious Petals: True Journey of the Soul, a new book by Rose A. Chylek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Harmonious Petals is about souls, their entry into the physical world, their process of learning, acquiring wisdom, understanding, self-realization, and final unification with Universal Love through collective physical existence. It is interesting for the true spiritual seekers on the path of the eternal journey. It is relevant to all those who decide to take the spiritual path. This is how all sages and ardent seekers practiced while in their physical existence. There is no easy way. Read Harmonious Petals to find your own spiritual enlightenment.

About the Author



Rose A. Chylek is a mom and wife, taking care of her family affairs. She has participated in spiritual groups and often wrote her understanding for the groups. She also participated in her church and church discussion groups. She lives in New Mexico.

Harmonious Petals: True Journey of the Soul is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2469-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/harmonious-petals/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/harmonious-petals-true-journey-of-the-soul/