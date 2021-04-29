Jessica L. Buchanan Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Jessica L. Buchanan of Eckerty, Indiana has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Jessica L. Buchanan

Jessica L. Buchanan is the owner of Norma’s Jiffy Tax Shack. With almost 15 years’ experience, she is responsible for tax preparation and filing services for Federal and State individual tax returns and small business tax returns. Jessica consults with clients regarding their financial situations and helps prepare them for going to court regarding their tax situations.

Jessica Buchanan first got started in taxation when she was in college for behavior health. Her grandparents were enrolled agents in taxation, and she was raised by them. Her grandfather was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and was going through chemo and radiation treatments. As a result, he needed Jessica to keep the office open, answer the phone, and make appointments. She started getting bored with that, so she just opened a taxation book and followed instructions from the Internal Revenue Service and Indiana Department of Revenue on preparing tax returns. Jessica fully enjoyed it, and knew that was the career she wanted.

Ms. Buchanan is also a consultant for Lemongrass Spa products, which are made of all-natural products. She is currently in the process of opening up an online retail store called The Ohana Shop. Additionally, she is an independent marketing director for Team National.

Jessica earned an A.S. in Business from Vincennes University in 2011. She is a member of the National Federation of Independent Business, the BBB, and the Marengo Wesleyan Church. She was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in New York City. Jessica is a single mother to 6 children, ages 14 and younger. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her six children, and her church family.

For further information, contact Jessica at jiffytaxshack@aol.com.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.