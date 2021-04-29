DE-CIX New York Wins Best of Manhattan Award

The annual Best of Manhattan Award Program honors the best local businesses for their accomplishments and achievements, particularly measuring business growth. The program works with local business owners, professional associations, and marketing groups who contribute to the US Economy, recognizing their commitment to customer service and community involvement. The award is presented to companies that implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

We are honored to be recognized for the ability to adapt during difficult times, as we focused on celebrating our partner and community successes to bring the industry together, virtually, comments Stephan Rohloff, CMO for DE-CIX. A key driver for these efforts was our North American Virtual Summit, a virtual, video-based program we hosted in December 2020. The summit was a holistic compilation of our North American services, partnerships and expanding capabilities, forming a foundational point to announce the addition of two new multi-service IX locations in the US  Chicago and Richmond.

DE-CIX North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DE-CIX and operates four IXs including Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Richmond. The companys multi-service platform offers companies a world of interconnection solutions including peering (GlobePEER), cloud connectivity (DirectCLOUD), and the Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS) for one-hop access to Microsoft business services including 365. DE-CIXs global IXs in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia together form the worlds largest neutral interconnection ecosystem, with more than 2,200 networks connected. With DE-CIXs expansion in North America, the company now also operates the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in the US.

To learn more about DE-CIX New York and the companys industry-leading multi-service interconnection platform, visit www.de-cix.net.

The Manhattan Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is one of the worlds leading operators of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 28 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, DE-CIX provides over 2200 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services. The connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 70 Terabits. Taken into operation in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

Ilissa Miller



DE-CIX North America



Phone: +1.914.315.6424



Email: Ilissa.miller ( @ ) de-cix dot net

