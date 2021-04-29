ConFlow Power Launches iLamp: A Super Smart Eco-Efficient Street Light

Haringey, London, April 28, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, iLamp is a cost-saving, environmentally friendly, revenue generating invention that offers a unique combination of technology, integrating symbiotic products and services into street lamps. iLamps can be fully off-grid or with on-grid options as a backup when electric vehicle charging is required.

The iLamp with its own payment gateway for automatic revenue generation / runs a 360-degree high-resolution camera, gunshot detection, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), WIFI, drone, electric bike, and scooter recharging as well as weather sensors, traffic monitors all of which are revenue-generating.

Ways To Use iLamp:

iLamps can be deployed in a front yard, next to a garage, in a parking lot. They can serve small businesses and large-scale projects all the way to municipalities and government installations.

In an ambitious plan to contribute to the development of smart cities, the strategy is for distribution via a range of licensing options. Any individual can acquire the actual lamp and as well buy into Initial License Offering (ILO) and start generating revenue. Commercial purchasers can also buy licenses and install iLamps in commercial projects.

iLamp Design:

The design, specs, and financial structure of the iLamp incorporate its own ecosystem, bringing smart tech combinations, power, and financial structure to make the most unique outdoor lamp. Automatous power will be the driver and the differentiator with iLamps bringing new levels of security, communications, and eco-driven revenue while eliminating harmful environmental costs.

Revolutionizing The Future:

New homes demand modern technology and environmental safeguards, bringing smart street lamps to residential developments adds many benefits not to mention higher values. While mega smart city projects have struggled, mini smart communities can now be created with iLamps with an ‘ROI’ return on involvement.

The ILO on the ILOCX Exchange is priced at $10.00, so the entry-level is low, and with a reward that can be significant in terms of income and environment. iLamp has also launched a pre-order feature at www.iLamp.com where one of the first intelligent lamps on the market can be reserved for a $100 refundable deposit.

iLamp is 100% owned by ConFlow Power Group Limited, London, England.

To order the ILO is possible through www.ILOCX.com/iLamp