Bridge Launches its Patient Intake Solution to Integrate with Telehealth Processes and Support Dynamic Workflows

DALLAS, TX, April 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Bridge Patient Portal LLC has announced the launch of Bridge Intake: a next-generation solution to engage patients early in their care journey. The product can be accessed throughout Bridge’s patient engagement platform, which includes their patient portal and native mobile app.

“Demand for modern intake and telehealth solutions that work together to create a simple and more intuitive experience for patients is at an all time high. But existing intake solutions fail to integrate with healthcare organizations’ back end systems, or with the online workflows of telehealth solutions. Bridge Intake connects external systems with comprehensive patient engagement functionality, resulting in reduced paperwork, fewer manual errors, and less time spent by patients in the office,” said Bridge CEO John Deutsch.

Bridge Intake uses a bidirectional interface to send and receive information, potentially from multiple EHRs and practice management systems, and exports data in a structured format. The product’s features include the following:



– Demographic and insurance information



– Health history



– Screeners



– Bill pay



– Agreement and consent forms

Bridge Intake was designed to improve the user experience and increase convenience by auto populating data collected from patients across forms that require the same information. The process is modeled after airline check-in systems, and the intake process can be started and/or completed at any point in time between the creation of an appointment and the actual check-in time. Intake can also be connected to a telehealth solution, which would allow users to be directed to their online appointment once forms have been submitted. Currently, Zoom is supported, but other telehealth solutions can be easily integrated.

Bridge Intake supports custom workflows and allows providers to send patients a notification anytime before their appointment with a link to fill out forms and begin the intake process. Alternatively, the solution can be accessed in-office through a kiosk or tablet, with just a website URL. Bridge’s intelligent intake solution also gives clients access to its forms engine, which allows admins to create custom, mobile-friendly forms using an easy drag and drop interface.

Differentiated from isolated webpage-based intake solutions, this release highlights Bridge’s depth of functionality as a complete patient engagement platform. Bridge Intake connects with many of the platform’s features, such as appointment scheduling, notifications, medical records, and billing, to create smoother transitions between touchpoints along the patient journey.

This news comes as healthcare witnesses the lasting impact of COVID-19 with the expectation of continued patient and provider reliance on self-service digital tools to more conveniently navigate and manage the healthcare journey.

About Bridge Patient Portal



Bridge Patient Portal is an enterprise patient portal and engagement solution that empowers patients with self-service tools to better manage their care. The Bridge platform is client-branded and ideal for health organizations seeking to replace their existing EHR portals or connect to disparate EHR environments with a single, vendor-neutral platform available on desktop, iOS, and Android. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bridge has installations in many healthcare’s leading clinics, hospitals, and health systems nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.bridgepatientportal.com/ or call 800-467-2321.