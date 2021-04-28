Yellophant Digital Bags Digital Marketing Mandate for ExpertMFD

-The digital agency will help ExpertMFD build the brand from scratch, and help them amplify their social media presence and other digital activities.

A Merge Infinity alliance, Yellophant Digital bagged the digital marketing mandate for ExpertMFD, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be managing the brand’s digital marketing duties, comprising creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning & buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM.

ExpertMFD assists individuals to become financial entrepreneurs for the mutual fund industry. Indian Mutual Fund industry is amongst the fastest growing sectors and there’s an enormous opportunity for potential entrepreneurs to participate in the industry’s growth story. Yellophant Digital plans to educate and give insights to potential entrepreneurs about the brand via targeted strategy on all digital platforms.

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Himanshu Vyapak, MD, CIEL, said, “We have about 2.3 crore unique mutual fund investors in India. The growth in mutual fund distributors has not kept pace with the growth of assets in the mutual fund industry. We endeavor to build a strong foundation and a cohesive growth environment for future financial experts to create Atmanirbhar India by providing a full-stack end-to-end platform for anyone who wants to become a mutual fund distributor. For this, we are very thrilled and delighted to join hands with India’s leading AMCs and look forward to seeing Yellophant Digital gives us a digital presence across all the platforms and helps us reach more people and create mutual fund entrepreneurs of the future. This is a big opportunity and as 90% of the Indian audience has become social media savvy, we want to create a huge impact on various digital platforms. We understand that Yellophant Digital knows how the industry works and we are thrilled to see how they will make ExpertMFD a brand that reaches everyone. That is the reason we have collaborated with Yellophant Digital and I am confident that working together will help our brand reach new heights.”