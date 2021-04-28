Pearl Jewelry To Enhance YourTemperament

In a woman’s life, if she wants to have the first real jewelry, then recommended that you choose pearls.

One half of the first layer of this necklace is a thin gold chain, the other half is a pink bead chain with a large shiny white pearl in the middle. The second layer is cross-spliced with pearls of the same size and small golden beads. A hollow pendant with a circle is hung underneath, and a heart pattern is engraved in the pendant. How unique and beautiful this design is, you are the most pretty one in the crowd when you wear it! Tip: Pearl necklaces of this length are very suitable for matching v-neck or high-necked clothes, and also suitable for ladies with short necks. Petite ladies wearing this kind of necklace can create a sense of hierarchy and have a visual stretching effect.

