ST Engineering iDirect Secures Deal to Drive Cellular Backhaul Network Expansion across Brazil

ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been selected by a Tier 1 mobile network operator (MNO) in Latin America to extend the ground infrastructure for its upcoming satellite which is slated for launch in late 2021. The network expansion will deliver 3G, 4G and corporate internet services across Brazil, with the potential to expand into other regions.

The multi-gigabit augmentation builds upon the long-term relationship and significant success of the MNO’s existing network which is powered by the Dialog® platform. The scalable and flexible multiservice platform allows the MNO to access a wide range of markets, effectively manage operational and capital costs, and create unique value for its customers. It also allows cellular backhaul and corporate internet offerings to be combined into one platform, enabling the ability to expand into other areas and applications as opportunities arise.

With network performance a priority, Dialog will be teamed with different tiers of modems including the highly flexible MDM5010, a field-proven, very high throughput modem with state-of-the-art PPS (Packets per Second) processing capabilities, and the new MDM2510 and MDM2010 modems for the corporate and small office home office (SOHO) markets. The network will be able to fulfil demand for cellular backhaul and corporate internet services to remote areas where terrestrial connectivity is limited or unavailable, easing business communications and access to mobile services.

The network will also utilize the Mx-DMA waveform technology which combines the benefits of MF-TDMA and the spectrum efficiency of SCPC into a single dynamic return technology that is suited to a plethora of applications. The unique capabilities of Mx-DMA will allow the MNO to combine different services and traffic profiles to provide cost-effective services.

“The high performance of both platform and modem is at the very heart of this network, enabling our customer to mix different traffic profiles into a single network in an elegant way,” said Bart Van Utterbeeck, General Manager, Latin America, ST Engineering iDirect. “We have built a strong relationship with our customer and are delighted with the opportunity to grow this network to further enable their success. Moreover, this network expansion will increase our active Ka-band remotes in Latin America, adding to the four large Ka-band customer networks that are already operational and enriching connectivity with high throughput services, enabling our customers to do more in a cost-effective way.”