Southern California’s Nonprofit Leaders to Explore Funding, Greater Need, Building Partnerships at CNM’s 501(c)onference, May 11-12

AS REGION BEGINS RECOVERY, 75% OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS FEAR THEIR BUDGETS AND ABILITY TO RESPOND ARE AT RISK

Annual (Virtual) Conference to Address Unique Challenges Facing Social Sector

Nonprofit leaders, grassroots advocates, community organizers and other changemakers across the Southern California region are encouraged to attend the Center for Nonprofit Management’s (CNM) annual 501(c)conference. The virtual event, set for May 11-12, will explore some of the difficult issues facing nonprofits right now, like funding, greater need and addressing equity and racial justice.

“We’re at a critical moment right now. The need for supportive nonprofit services is on the rise, but funding —from government, from foundations and individual donors — remains uncertain,” said Regina Birdsell, president and CEO of the Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM), an LA-based nonprofit offering training and consulting resources to help social change groups succeed. “We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned this past year and what leaders are doing to help our sector and our communities move forward.”

CNM conducted a series of surveys over the past year to better understand the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region’s nonprofit organizations. Most recently, as part of CNM’s 2021 Sector Snapshot, 75% of those responding said they were concerned that up to a quarter of their budgets could be at risk in the coming year, which in turn could impact their ability to deliver programs and services. Speakers and panelists include LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell; Lorri Jean, Los Angeles LGBT Center; Miguel Santana and Joyce Ybarra, Weingart Foundation; Adele Lee, Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation-Los Angeles; Jared O’Brien, Youth Justice Coalition; and Genvieve Riutort, Westside Foodbank. This year’s conference theme is ‘RENEWAL: Looking Forward, Looking Back.’

Additional thought leaders — both established and emerging — will offer perspectives on adapting funding strategies for current realities, creatively addressing inequities, and examining the role nonprofits play in organizing and collaborating to drive change. Discussions will be led by key voices in housing, food, education, and justice reform. Sessions include creative communications, strategies for building cause support, ideas for organizational change, and leading teams in a virtual work environment. Beyond exchanging ideas, CNM’s 501(c)onference will also provide an opportunity for participants to make connections and build important relationships.

CNM is fortunate to have the support of conference sponsors and program underwriters who help keep the conference accessible and affordable. Sponsors include: Capital Group; Cause Communications; Deloitte; DotMinds; Edison International; Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Kaiser-Permanente; SoCalGas; Union Bank; Verizon; Warner Bros.

This is a virtual, online event. For details and registration information, visit www.cnmsocal.org/501conference

About Center for Nonprofit Management – Southern California

The Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM) works at the epicenter of the social impact sector in Southern California. We provide purpose-driven leaders with the skills, tools and connections they need to drive change in their communities. Visit us at www.cnmsocal.org