Hong Kong – Statement of LCSD

Statement of LCSD



With regards to the act of misconduct and use of liquid soap at the music fountains and interactive wet play areas of the Kwun Tong Promenade, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) made the following statement today (April 27):

The LCSD has closed the music fountains and interactive wet play areas for thorough cleaning, and is considering taking legal action to hold the person(s) involved responsible.

Members of the public are reminded that with accordance to Pleasure Grounds Regulation (Cap 132BC), no person while in any pleasure ground shall behave otherwise than in an orderly and decent manner or be otherwise than properly clothed. A person shall not, in any pleasure ground obstruct, disturb or annoy any other person in the proper use of the playground. No person shall bathe, wade or wash in any ornamental lake, pond, stream or water. Offenders are liable to prosecution and subject to a maximum fine of $2,000 and imprisonment for 14 days.