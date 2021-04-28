Hong Kong – Further subsidy for party rooms and pleasure vessels

Further subsidy for party rooms and pleasure vessels ****************************************************



The Government will disburse a further subsidy to party rooms and local vessels let for hire or reward (pleasure vessels) under the Anti-epidemic Fund. Each eligible premises or vessel will be given a one-off subsidy of $40,000.



Party rooms and pleasure vessels that have continuously suspended operations since November 22, 2020, pursuant to the closure order under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F), and that had been granted a subsidy under the previous round of the Subsidy Scheme for Beauty Parlours, Massage Establishments and Party Rooms (note), will be eligible for the new subsidy. Premises that have been relocated or changed hands and new businesses established after November 22, 2020, will not be eligible for the further subsidy.



Party rooms do not need to apply for the subsidy proactively. The Scheme Secretariat will, starting from May 10, send the application and declaration form by mail to the reported shop addresses of party room operators who have been granted a subsidy (including successful appeal cases) under the previous round of the Scheme. Upon receipt of the mail, the party room operators concerned will only need to sign the declaration and confirm that the business information pre-printed on the application form is accurate, that the business continues to exist, and that other application requirements are met. By returning the completed forms to the Scheme Secretariat by the end of May, the party rooms concerned will be deemed eligible for the further subsidy. Details of the eligibility criteria, application guidance notes and methods for returning the completed form will be provided in the letter issued by the Scheme Secretariat.



The Scheme Secretariat will arrange subsidy disbursement to eligible party room operators through autopay according to the bank account information kept in the approved records of the previous round of the Scheme. It is expected that the subsidy could be disbursed from late May onwards.



Likewise, owners of pleasure vessels are not required to apply for the subsidy proactively. The Marine Department will arrange to issue a notification letter to owners of all eligible pleasure vessels in early May. The department will handle the relevant procedures and the disbursement of the subsidy.



A sum of $54.6 million has been earmarked under the Fund for disbursing the further subsidy.



For enquiries on the further subsidy for party rooms, applicants may call the dedicated telephone hotline (1836 188) or send email to [email protected]. For enquiries on the further subsidy for pleasure vessels, owners of pleasure vessels may contact the Marine Department (Tel: 2852 4931).



Note: Referring to the Subsidy Scheme for Beauty Parlours, Massage Establishments and Party Rooms launched on January 18, 2021.

