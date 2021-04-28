HELLA contributes innovative modular LED headlamp technology to the all-new 2021 Bronco Sport

North American automaker, Ford Motor Company and its new outdoor off-road Built Wild Bronco brand are reintroducing the brands iconic Bronco 2-door nameplate after a 25-year break from the market, as well as its first-ever Bronco four-door model and Bronco Sport.

Matching its signature Built Wild innovative design DNA, the team at HELLA has added another successful application of the modular lighting system to its portfolio with the bi-functional projector module for the all-new Bronco Sport vehicle. This fully modular LED design gives the all-new Bronco Sport SUV a new sleek look, for the 21st century. The first round of production of headlamps has already started in HELLAs lighting plant in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Working with the Bronco team, HELLA created a full LED projector headlamp that increased total lumen performance, resulting in a brighter lamp and better light distribution. HELLA knew how important it was to deliver on Bronco brands heritage-inspired looks, and worked with the team to deliver the iconic round headlamp design that dates back to the first-generation Bronco (1966-77). The Bronco Sport SUV includes a sleek connection of the headlamp and incorporates a signature Daytime Running Lamp, giving it the intense Bronco look.

The Bronco brands signature round lamps are part of its heritage and we wanted to ensure the all-new Bronco Sport only furthered the new off-road brands differentiation on the trails with a heritage-inspired design with innovative lighting performance, says President of HELLA Corporate Center USA Inc., Steve Lietaert. We are grateful to be a part of Fords history with the building of the new Bronco outdoor brand and with the success of this headlamp, we look forward to further joint development projects with Ford in the future.

With the Light Design approach, HELLA is able to integrate all lighting and electronic components for complex lighting systems into an overall system based on a flexible, modular construction kit. HELLA also supports the specification of interfaces between the individual components and the development of the optimum light for the driver. In addition, automotive manufacturers receive innovative software solutions for the simulation of lighting functions (ALiSiA) or for the design of animations (GAIN).