Canada – Minister Ng highlights Budget 2021 investments in clean technology

Burnaby, British Columbia

Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada’s plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is sustainable and inclusive of all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, met with Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre, to discuss Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth and Resilience, opportunities for women in clean tech, scaling ventures, as well as accelerating trade and exports to international markets.

The COVID-19 recession has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to pivot and succeed but many—especially small businesses—fighting to survive. Budget 2021 is a historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class and set businesses on a track for long-term growth. Budget 2021 will ensure that Canada’s future will be healthier, more equitable, greener and more prosperous.

The discussion between Minister Ng and Ms. Jackson focused on the measures proposed in the budget to help clean technology companies realize their full potential in providing a greener future for Canadians, increase the number of women in clean tech and help these firms export their products. Minister Ng highlighted that Budget 2021 will make significant investments in Canada’s clean tech sector and further invests in the success of women entrepreneurs.

Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities, including 215,000 opportunities for youth, and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.

“We need to invest now to ensure Canada has a strong recovery and is set up for long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth. Canada is a world leader in clean technology. Budget 2021 supports our world-leading clean technology sector and the success of entrepreneurs, including women, Indigenous peoples and racialized groups, and boosts the country’s venture capital ecosystem, all of which are critical for innovation-based companies. Throwing our full weight behind Canadians and Canadian businesses with this budget is the most responsible action we can take for our economy and our future.”

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

