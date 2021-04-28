Canada – Minister Monsef holds Roundtable on Budget 2021 Investments in Youth with Student Leaders

Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, as she highlights Budget 2021 investments in youth. The Minister will also participate in a media availability, before hosting a roundtable with post-secondary student leaders from the Golden Horseshoe.

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Minister Monsef highlights Budget 2021 investments in youth

Time:

Minister’s remarks: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Media availability: 12:35 p.m. EDT

Notes: Open to media. Members of the media who wish to participate must confirm their attendance in writing to CFC.Media.SWC@cfc-swc.gc.ca by noon (EDT) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 to receive the link to the virtual event.

Roundtable with student body representatives from post-secondary institutions in the Golden Horseshoe area

Time: 12:40 p.m. EDT

Notes: closed to media

Marie-Pier Baril

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

613-295-8123