Women In The Life Television Series In Development

Tatum Studios in conjunction with Donna4film Productions today announced it is in development on a new franchise series, “Women In The Life.” The series will begin in Atlanta, with talks of including Miami, NYC and Houston. Barbara Tatum and Donna D. Davis both Full Sail Alumni are excited to partner and produce this series.

“We are currently super excited about this project shinning a light on the lifestyles of some of the professionals in the LQBTGI community. The feedback we have received on this project is amazing,” says Barbara Tatum Executive Producer, Show Creator and CEO of Tatum Studios.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the voices of some women in the LGBTQI community that do not often get a platform. But really I‘m looking forward disproving some of the stereotypes and misconceptions of women that identify with the LGBTQI lifestyle” says Donna D. Davis, Executive Producer at Donna4film Productions. “I’m proud to be a part of the production family bringing this project to life.”

The “Women In The Life” franchise follows a group of successful women, highlighting friendships and providing a fascinating social matrix that draws the viewer to bond with the women of the show. The Executive Producers Barbara Tatum and Donna D. Davis come from the new school of female filmmakers shaking up the industry.

About Tatum Studios and Donna4film Productions

Tatum Studios: An independent film studio assembled by creative business professionals with a common goal of producing quality content. Tatum Studios prides itself on developing and supporting the indie film making community.

Donna4film Productions: This award winning independent production company specializes in stories of urban enlightenment and power. Writer, Director Donna D. Davis weaves her passion for stories of humanity and inclusion into a style that powers the heartbeat of her projects.