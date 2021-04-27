Contemporary Art Expert Charles Moore Offers Roadmap to Collecting the Work of Black Artists in “The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collecting

Art historian, collector, and author Charles Moore is pleased to announce the translation of his popular book, “The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collecting,” into 10 additional languages. Originally released in September 2020, the new languages will be available in the coming weeks and will make his in-depth knowledge of Black artists available to a global audience.

“The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collecting” takes readers on a journey from the remarkable beginnings of Black artists through the modern-day process of acquiring and protecting this coveted artwork. In his book, Moore offers insight on Black artists from 1900 through 1990, including literature reviews regarding Black culture, and related museum exhibitions, galleries, shows and auctions. To educate novice collectors, Moore has included a helpful glossary of terms, as well as insight on insurance, storage and maintenance.

“This book was written to help guide individuals who are interested in collecting the impressive work of Black artists, but don’t know where to begin,” said Moore. “It’s essential that new collectors begin with books on the subject before collecting the artwork, to help understand and develop their taste before investing. It’s my hope that this book offers valuable guidance as people begin their journey, providing an appreciation for the deep roots of Black art while also educating about the process.”

The book highlights a number of eye-opening interviews that range in topic from a Black artist who also collects Black art, to a renowned art school and residency revealing their secrets to help readers understand their role in the industry. Readers are also treated to a collection of Moore’s essays based on his interactions with successful Black artists from all walks of life – from Ivy League graduates to college dropouts.

In addition to the English version, Moore’s book will be available in Italian, German, French, Chinese (Mandarin), Arabic, Turkish, Portuguese, Hindi, Bulgarian and Dutch in the coming weeks. He will share his favorite excerpts from the book at a reading on June 30, 2021, at the Fridman Gallery, located at 169 Bowery Street in New York City.

“The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collecting” is currently available for sale on Amazon. For additional information about Moore, visit Charlessmoore.



About Author Charles Moore

Charles Moore is a writer based in New York City. He is a graduate of Harvard University with a Master’s degree in Museum Studies. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University and an M.B.A. from St. John’s University. He has published work on the subject of contemporary arts and related topics on Artnet, Artsy, Cultured Magazine, and more. “The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collection” is his debut book.