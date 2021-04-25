The Musical Journey – The Steps Ahead

A Story of How Mukta Mehta is taking steps ahead to fulfill her Dream for Music and cultural education

Mukta Mehta – The Belief

Life is not a bed of Roses nor it can be spoon fed. Life is made by a Vision, striving towards the Vision/Dream and turning it into a reality. Mukta, born and brought up in Jammu, had an inclination towards music since her childhood. A Gold Medalist in Music from Jammu University, Trained by Prof. B.S.Bali, her father and disciple of Pandit Bhimsen Ji Joshi, she has got her values of Kirana Gharana embarked from the childhood. A music teacher by profession, she always wanted the education she got from Her Father and Guru Ji should spread and everyone should feel united with the cultural thread of Music and Dances.

Muktas thoughts are also very much like her Father. She believes that a talent needs to be imbibed in the children at an early age and it stays with them for life. They have to be introduced to a performing art in their early childhood. She also believes that there is no age barrier for learning. Hobbies keep a person alive and ticking. They help keep away stress from the lives and we know that how stressful the life has become, especially in the metros. One has to take out time from the busy schedules and the best way to spend time with oneself is to indulge in a hobby. And what can be better than picking up a performing art. This belief added with unconditional love towards children, made her to come up with the idea of a Music Academy.

Beginning of A Musical Journey

Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam” is a music academy in Gurgaon, was started was started 37 years ago by Prof. B.S.Bali in Jammu with an aim to spread the vast ocean of the Music and Dance education. Prof. B.S Bali believes that Music and Dances in any form are the mediator between the spiritual and the sensual life. It was very long ago, once he was sitting with his father and was listening to “Piya Ke Milan Ki Aas” in “Rag Jogia” and got carried away that he started crying. On asking his father, he came to know that it was sung by Pt. Bhimsen Ji Joshi, then he insisted that he wants to learn from the Guru Himself. Since then he had devoted his life to Music and His Guruji “Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Ji Joshi”.

As per Professor Bali “to excel in the field of Classical Music, a person has to be Broad minded, patient and a good listener. And also, one has to be imaginative and creative person. His dedication, zeal, commitment, devotion and immunity to the temptations of day to day life was necessary for him to become a true disciple of Music and Dance”.

Prof. B.S. Balis mission took a new turning when he was Supported by his own daughter and disciple Ms. Mukta Monish Mehta and Guruji’s Sons Mr. Jayant Joshi Ji and Pt. Srinivas Joshi Ji to take the Learning Forward. Led by Ms. Mukta Mehta, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academys Swar Kala Sangam is dedicated to impart training and knowledge of Music and Dances to the Students interested and dedicated to live their life in the field of Music.

The Academy and Way Forward



Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam Formed by Ms. Mukta Monish Mehta along with her father and Panditjis disciple Prof. B.S.Bali and guidance and direction from Mr. Jayant Joshi and Mr. Srinivas Joshi, is an attempt to take his legacy forward. The Academy is formed to inculcate the cultural values in not just todays children, but adults too. It aims to inculcate the values of Kirana Gharana Pt. Bhimsen Joshis style of teaching in the children of today. With the vast knowledge and experience in the GURUs, and with the sharp and experimental attitude of todays generation, this combination can do wonders in the field of Music. It is said that knowledge grows by sharing, and the GURUs in the academy are selflessly committed to impart the training amongst the Shishyas.

Love for Music



Music and Art is all about dedication, zeal, commitment, devotion and inculcating these habits are necessary to become a true disciple of any art form. Performing Art becomes an integral part of the personality development. It helps in Channelizing energy in a Positive manner and thus provides a positive mental attitude. It creates a stress free, fun filled and productive environment. This results in a higher productivity in any other work also that we do. This helps in Maintaining our Physical, Mental and Emotional Health.

Art is a long-term asset and we should allow ourselves and our children to blossom in the field of performing arts.

Mukta Mehta is of the view that learning and specializing in any form of ART (Quality learning) soothes not only the ailing mind but also rejuvenates the stressed mind to take up challenges with new vigor and strength in ones life. There is no dearth of talent in India but one needs to give them the right learning and direction.

Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam exists to discover and build on the musical and creative potential present in children and adults too. Age group does not limit us as learning happen at all ages, we give a lot of importance to the individuals skills and liking for music and dance and we make them as musical as they desire to be and also nurture their talent. We impart music knowledge in the best way possible manner with passion and conscience. Even more, we impart music learning to different types of individuals with varying skills.

Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam is the place where you can refine and redefine your music and dance skill in a most encouraging and creative atmosphere. The place itself is an example of the great Guru-Shishya Parampara that we all admire and respect. The mission of our school is to inculcate & nurture student’s natural interest in fine arts & performing arts through intensive training and practice as well as resurgence of debilitating classical sense embedded in music, dance, drama, painting & other Performing arts. With this our vision is to Train and Mentor budding artists and help them to discover the creative side in them and become the India’s most Creative & Innovative Music, Dance and Performing Art School.

Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam we access and promote the rich heritage of Indian Classical, Bollywood and World Music and Dances. With this purpose we exist for all those who love music and desire to learn singing and/or play a musical instrument. With the rich cultural background of Indian Classical Music and Dance and the expertise and knowledge of the world music, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam” focus more on the key learning skills required to construct a piece of music.

Hence, when it comes to “music, dance or performing arts academy” we are the preferred ones for all. At Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy’s “Swar Kala Sangam makes Learning not just Your Passion but an absolute pleasure teaching and learning experience.

Covid Era and The Adaptations to Modern Techniques 



We all know that the period had be challenging for all. Most of the businesses were under stress, and so were the education centres and music/cultural centres. But for Swar Kala Sangam it changed the way music was learnt. The quick adaptation to the online techniques and Applications were the way forward. Many parents were not ready to adapt to the new style of learning music and dances but A Few who thought of experimenting learning through online mediums continued their learning. This also gave a new ray of hope and thus http://www.swarkalasangam.com was born. The online portal is targeted towards global education and serious learning for all classical music, instruments and dances and is aimed to reach out to enthusiasts and learners across the world. You can be anywhere in the world and yet learn the Indian Classical Music and dances from www.swarkalasangam.com. Be anywhere and feel connected to the Indian Culture and values.

