Heritage at Highland Park unveils Spring Home of the Month

The new townhome community from American Properties Realty, Inc., located just a half-mile from downtown Highland Park, is over 75 percent sold out.

By: American Properties Realty, Inc.

The Aurora.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. – April 23, 2021 – PRLog — Spring is in full bloom and so is Heritage at Highland Park. The new townhome community, now over 75 percent sold out, has announced its Spring Home of the Month is The Aurora located at 1008 Greenland Square in Highland Park. Private, in-person appointments are available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark- appointments.as.me/ schedule.php) .

The Aurora home design features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space, three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Highlights include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, upgraded tiles and upgraded cabinets. The final price home of the home after a special incentive is $447,706 – must use builder’s preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans.

“We invite you to tour this beautiful new home that features exciting upgrades at a fraction of the cost,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. “As an added benefit, interest rates are low and will likely go up from here, so act quickly to take advantage of a new home before it’s too late.”

Just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District.

“Heritage at Highland Park is an intimate community tucked between New Brunswick and Edison,” said Csik. “A lot of our homebuyers work in New York City and want to take advantage of the easy commute and the wonderful downtown that Highland Park offers.”

Townhomes are priced from the mid $400s. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark- appointments.as.me/ schedul…) to use Heritage at Highland Park’s online appointment scheduler. For additional information, contact Erika Rotondo or Dana Pennock at 732-354-3543 or via email at erotondo@americanproperties.net or dpennock@americanproperties.net. Those interested can also visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

https://www.americanproperties.net/ news/