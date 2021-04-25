The story takes place in the muddy world where frogs live in constant fear. Their village is attacked by Umans whose favourite delicacy is frogs and tadpoles.

It was not like that the whole time, just frog gods went crazy and sent a true pandora box on the earth. Just when nobody thinks that something will change, destine came in and a true hero has risen!

Epifrog, when he was just a tadpole, saw that cruel Uman ate his friends, swore to himself that he will restore peace as soon as he grows up. The moment has come and now Epifrog is recruiting troops to fight for peace.

The player becomes Epifrog, a true general whose task is to take care of villagers, crafting materials to make a weapon, strengthen the fortifications and explore the world out of the village and find a way to overcome evil. Out there is a lot of creatures to be fought with help of your troops.



The players have various frogs, each with different features in the fight, creative and effective Umans traps and their mind full of creativity The players have to do their best to win.

###