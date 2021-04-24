Canada – Minister Carr to discuss housing in Northern Saskatchewan and Budget 2021

Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, will meet with Indigenous leaders to discuss the 2021 Budget and the Government of Canada’s plan to invest in housing in Northern Saskatchewan.

Following the event, Joan Beatty and Chief Tammy Cook-Searson will join Minister Carr for a media availability.

Date: Monday, April 26, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. (Central Time)

