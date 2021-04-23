Tech Mahindra Acquires 100% Stake in DigitalOnUs to Augment Hybrid-Cloud Offerings for Enterprise Customers Globally

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has acquired DigitalOnUS, a leading hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally. Tech Mahindra has acquired 100% stake in the organisation to strengthen cloud-native development, hybrid cloud infrastructure and SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) automation.

Vivek Agarwal, President- Corporate Development, BFSI and HLS, Tech Mahindra, said, “The acquisition of DigitalOnUs marks an important milestone in Tech Mahindra’s growth journey, and will further enhance our capability in cloud native engineering, and better equip us to develop cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers. scaling up near shore delivery capability, with majority in Mexico and Canada will be critical to execute digital transformation programs. We welcome the associates of DigitalOnUs into the Tech Mahindra family, and look forward to achieving great success together. We are also looking forward to have Suri play a key role as part of our North America’s leadership team to further drive digital transformation journey of our customers.”

The strategic acquisition will further elevate Tech Mahindra’s position as a partner of choice for hybrid-cloud digital transformation, providing end-to-end transformation and new-age capabilities including enterprise DevOps and cloud native development technologies. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage DigitalOnUs expertise to build multi-cloud platforms, modernize IT security and unlock the cloud operating model for enterprises to accelerate their cloud modernization journey.

Suri Chawla, Founder and CEO, DigitalOnUs, said, “We are excited and looking forward to the journey that both DigitalOnUs and Tech Mahindra have embarked upon. The acquisition by Tech Mahindra represents an important step in DigitalOnUs’s growth journey as it provides our organization and its people with extensive global reach and customer access to scale and tap into many more significant opportunities. Our team at DigitalOnUs is looking forward to being a part of Tech Mahindra and continuing to offer innovative, agile and industry leading services to our current and future customers.”

The acquisition underlines Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW framework, which is focused on leveraging next generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions ‘today’, and further enable digital transformation, meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our customers.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believe that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2, 56,000 people across 100 countries.

