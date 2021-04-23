Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Rose Giardina on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 20, 2021 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Rose Giardina on the occasion of her 25th anniversary with the company. “When I started out at FAI, I had no idea what a journey this would be,” she said. “It has been an amazing opportunity for personal growth, learning something new every day, building strong relationships with customers, maintaining and growing the business in a highly competitive atmosphere.”

Rose began working at Future Electronics on January 2, 1996, joining the Cheshire FAI sales team, where she fulfilled both Account Executive and Strategic Account Manager roles. She developed many new and emerging accounts to achieve their full potential. In September of 2004, she was promoted to the role of General Sales Manager at FAI.

Rose then transitioned to the Future side of the organization as a Strategic Account Manager in 2007, where she has held the number-one sales position for 10 consecutive years.

“I have watched her close many deals, initiate supply chain programs, solve difficult problems and help many companies take their business to the next level,” said General Manager Jerry Di Lillo. “Both her buyers and engineers know that Rose has their best interest in mind, and they trust that she will always come through for their needs.”

When she’s not working, Rose enjoys playing golf, gardening, reading, taking her dogs on long walks and spending time with her family. “One of my proudest accomplishments is being a mother of three girls,” she said. “They have grown to be independent, hardworking and kind.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

