Real Estate Broker Milestone Helps Homeowners Sell Homes Faster and for More Money

One of Pennsylvania’s top real estate brokers reveals results helping homeowners sell quicker and more profitably.

Brett Furman

ST. DAVIDS, Pa. – April 22, 2021 – PRLog — According to a recent report (https://www.homelight.com/ blog/how-long- does-it-take- to-sell-a-house/) , on average, selling a home takes approximately 70 days on the market, from listing to closing, but thanks to the unique methods used by a Pennsylvania- based real estate broker, homeowners are selling their homes 31% faster and at a higher price.

“We just finished our 100th tour of the home at 1054 Whitegate Road in Wayne, Pennsylvania,” said Brett Furman (http://www.brettfurman.com/) , owner of RE/MAX Classic and Brett Furman Group. “Kudos to our Chief Matterport officer Lisa Furman for hitting this huge milestone.”

Furman, an award-winning Real Estate Broker since 1986, explained that as it relates to reaching the new milestone and helping homeowners sell fast and for top dollar, “the stats are very impressive from this sophisticated computer camera. Filming each home takes, on average, three hours. The tours have produced impressive results including 76,200 total impressions which averaged an extra 762 views per tour.”

Furman noted that he has invested over $5,000 on the Matterport technology, a three-dimensional computer/camera system that creates realistic, fully immersive experiences.

“I still don’t understand why every home seller doesn’t demand the video,” Furman stressed, before adding, “Brett Furman group offers every home seller they represent a complimentary Matterport which allows prospective home buyers the ability to tour your property anytime, from anywhere.”

“My favorite part of the marketing is producing the floor plans,” Furman said. “It saves buyers hundreds of dollars since the firm also provides a free floor plan complete with dimensions and square footage of the inside of the home.”

Furman went on to note that the benefits of the videos are many. “They have the power to immerse home buyers in the experience of a property so they can create both an emotional and intellectual connection with the property,” Furman said. “Millennial buyers now comprise 35 percent of all new homebuyers on the market, which means higher demand for more engaging, interactive and mobile-ready content is critical. Studies have shown that sellers with 3D tours are receiving 403 percent more inquiries compared to those without video.”

The majority of home buyers, according to Furman, start their home search on Realtor.com, Zillow, or Trulia. “Every tour we create gets uploaded to these and 100’s of other websites,” Furman said. “Matterport is an ideal marketing tool that can allow potential buyers to walk through the entire house without having to be there in person. A buyer may search through dozens of properties online and can narrow down their search by using 3D Matterport technology. This can save the buyer time and money and help the seller realize a higher price in a shorter period of time.”

For more information about these new features or Brett Furman Group, please call 610-687-6060 or visit https://brettfurman.com/ 3-d-home-tours/ .