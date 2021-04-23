MediaTek launches Dimensity 1200 SoC for Flagship 5G Smartphones in India

Reiterating its commitment to enabling the Indian smartphone ecosystem and delivering premium & immersive 5G experiences, MediaTek, leading provider for Smartphone SoCs, today announced the launch of the flagship System-on-Chip (SoC), Dimensity 1200, in the Indian market. The announcement was made at the 8th MediaTek Technology Diaries virtual session held today. MediaTek also announced realme as the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India.

“MediaTek Dimensity 1200 reiterates our focus on 5G and commitment to deliver compelling technologies. It will enable our OEMs to build competitive products that enable premium and incredible experiences. The SoC will mark a new beginning for the smartphone segment in India with its flagship features that blend the best of all worlds – be it processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming or connectivity enhancements. With flagship 5G chipset technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will take user experience to the next level be in terms of AI, camera, processor speed, gaming capabilities and much more. We expect more OEMs to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphones in the near future,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features one of the fastest smartphone octa-core CPUs ever: with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient versus the previous generation. Equipped with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5% faster performance, the SoC delivers flagship-level premium performance with AI multimedia capabilities, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, gaming enhancements, and much more.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President – realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said, “realme and MediaTek have collaborated since the launch of realme 1 in 2018, bringing MediaTek Helio P60 chipset for the first time to India. The launch of Dimensity 1200 is another milestone towards realizing that vision, as it brings the power of nanoscale processor with 6nm design, up to 3 GHz speed with octa-core CPU, power-efficient and highly capable 5G integrated mode. realme will be launching India’s first Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone very soon. The high-performance SoC will evolve the average owner’s smartphone usage exponentially, with enhanced video and photography capabilities, gaming technology, refresh displays, and an AI processor.”

Powered by MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC enhances the smartphone gaming experience with a new generation of wireless audio and Ray Traced graphics capabilities. The chipset packs in the most powerful imaging and AI processors for incredible camera experiences with up to 200MP camera support and is equipped with MediaTek MiraVision HDR video playback and AV1 video decoding, bringing cinema-grade visual experiences to the small screen. The SoC is built with an integrated 5G modem featuring MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology for greater energy savings. It supports 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). The chipset also integrates 5G HSR Mode and 5G Elevator Mode enhancements to ensure a seamless, reliable 5G connection across networks.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has already received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance, with tests covering 72 real-world scenarios. The certification verifies that the chipset provides reliable, high-performance 5G connectivity and offers users high-quality 5G experiences across a wide variety of scenarios.

MediaTek’s 5G portfolio in India comprises MediaTek Dimensity 1000, the first 5G chip from MediaTek featuring the world’s most advanced 5G SoC architecture; MediaTek Dimensity 800U helps drive mass-market 5G smartphones and empower users with incredible smartphone experiences; and the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 700 that brings advanced 5G capabilities to its power-efficient design. MediaTek technology powers not only smartphones but also laptops, tablets, smart TVs, Blu-ray, voice assistant devices, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, smart home, IoT devices among others.

For full specifications and further details on MediaTek Dimensity 1200, please visit: MediaTek Dimensity 1200