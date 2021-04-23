Future Electronics Unveils New TechVentures Video Series focused on sensors and wireless connectivity

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently launched a new video series on their YouTube channel.

TechVentures with Lazina is a series of engaging and informative videos that explore the latest applications of Future Electronics’ cutting-edge sensors and wireless connectivity portfolio. TechVentures is hosted by Lazina Rahman, a Technical Marketing Engineer at Future Electronics.

In the first video of the series, Lazina reviewed four ways you can read the Panasonic GridEye sensor on the Compagno Board. The second Techventures video looked at two different ways of reading the Compagno board’s Sensirion CO2 sensor values.

The response to the TechVentures series has been very positive, and new videos are due to be released in the coming weeks and months. To view the latest TechVentures videos, visit Future’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX6sqqUB8iOi95xy7Ut2kNXNh0uXPdOCQ

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

