Software YKioskHotel: The self-checkin and reservation payment system for kiosks from PARTTEAM and OEMKIOSKS

Especially useful during peak hours, this software for self-service kiosks works as an alternative for customers with less available hours, allowing them to check-in autonomously and efficiently.

So, at first, the reservation data is filled in to be able to check-in in the kiosk, which is done through the reservation number and the name, contact number or check-in date.

After this first step, the information about the guests is filled in and sent to the SEF. This data, in turn, is filled in by scanning a passport or citizen card. However, YKioskHotel also allows the validation in the kiosk to be done with the help of an employee.

Besides, and after acceptance of the terms and conditions, this system confirms, through the webcam, if the person in front of the kiosk is the same person as the document that is presented.

This is possible through artificial intelligence, by comparing the photograph of the scanned document with the image captured by the software. This reading can be made if the person is with or without a mask.

The software can integrate with various PMS software for hotels.

After filling out the data, and if there is still any outstanding amount after it is settled in the reservation in question, the payment is made and only then are the access codes to the rooms made available.

This self-checkin system for kiosks will enable a fast and automated check-in. It will guide guests through a secure and simple-to-use check-in  from payment to filling in registration details and issuing room keys.

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ technology solutions offer numerous additional options with the purpose of improving services and processes in the hotel sector. Check-in at the hotel without the need for human intervention has never been so easy!

Photo: https://ibb.co/XyF3yfJ

The future is happening:



See how the software works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JErW28Zko4A

