LayerFive Launches Interactive Privacy Portal to save GDPR/CCPA compliance cost

From the consumer point of view, simplifying this complex workflow into a simple self-service Interactive Privacy Portal will ensure that consumers will have a great experience resulting in improved customer satisfaction and should decrease the number of complaints you should manage.

From the Enterprises point of view making, a self-service Interactive Privacy Portal will significantly decrease the cost burden on the organization to conform with the requirements under GDPR/CCPA and other new privacy regulations being enacted in various states in the US and in many countries across the world.

LayerFives Consumer Data Platform (https://www.layerfive.com/product/layerfive-unified-consumer-data-platform/) uses patent-pending AI-based identity resolution technology that unifies consumer data from all enterprise data sources into a single view of the consumer

Authenticated consumers get access to all their data within their profile and can exercise their privacy rights at any time.

Out-of-box plug-in with e-commerce platforms e.g., Shopify and Magento, that enables a privacy compliance portal within the authenticated consumers profile.

LayerFive is a unified consumer data platform that helps brands generate significant marketing ROI uplift using their first-party data and helps save costs on GDPR/CCPA compliance. We use first-party AI-based identity resolution to unify consumer identities across all enterprise sources, including websites, mobile apps, CRM, customer service systems, loyalty, etc. And we offer omnichannel attribution, customer life-cycle insights, and self-serve privacy compliance using the unified view of the consumer.

