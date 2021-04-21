To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan…

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 20, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square is creating a unique impression in the Mankhool area with iconic architecture and “Industrial Chic” inspired décor. This five-star hotel creates a memorable experience for guests combining Arabian hospitality par excellence with 3 outdoor swimming pools, 327 luxurious guestrooms & suites, and 131 well-appointed apartments.

This Ramadan, the hotel will bring one of the best offers in the town, whereby you can complete your Iftar experience with an overnight stay in one of its beautiful rooms overlooking the Dubai skyline. So book two Iftars at “The Spice Tree” restaurant and get one night stay complimentary. Guests can experience an exquisite gastronomic Journey of seasonal fare with fresh flavors by the spice masters. Executive Chef Gautam Sethi and his team will bring a unique style buffet during the holy month of Ramadan, which is a perfect blend of Middle-Eastern and Indian cuisines. From Butter Chicken to Arabic Mixed grill and Nizami Kebab to Lamb Tagine, you get it all at The Spice Tree for AED 199. The artful chocolate dessert called “Textures of Couverture” will be the perfect ending to your Iftar. So, you want to break your fast or just try inspired dishes, with street food energy; The Spice Tree is the only destination this Ramadan.

Reservation Contact: Dxbmk.Res@Hilton 04 217 5100 www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dxbmkdi

Media Contact:

Paromita Ohri

Marketing & Communications Manager

E: Paromita.Ohri@Hilton.com

Media Contact