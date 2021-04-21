President’s Ram Navami Greetings

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Ram Navami has said: –

“On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the fellow citizens.

The birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour. As we strive for justice and human dignity, we find the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram of great support. Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life. His entire life and his teachings of righteousness, truthfulness, and moderation keep inspiring us.

On this occasion, let us take a pledge to inculcate the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives and to make united efforts towards building a glorious India.”

