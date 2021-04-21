Noir Nightingale Eartha Kitt is on The Nat King Cole Show on TVS Opus Network, on the WatchYour.TV platform, Powered By Tulix

TVS Opus Network, a 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported post cable network, also features classic music shows from Frankie Laine, Jo Stafford, Jane Froman, Julius LaRosa, Frank Sinatra, Pat Boone, Eddie Fisher, Perry Como, Tony Martin, Shindig, Rosemary Clooney, Sing Along With Mitch, Hollywood Palace, Hullaballoo, Shindig, Midnight Special Glen Campbell, and Johnny Cash.

Noir Nightingales that appear on the Midnight Refrain showcase includes Kitt, Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Billie Holliday, Dinah Washington, Leslie Uggams, Barbara McNair, Nancy Wilson, Della Reese, Pearl Bailey, and Diahann Carroll.

TVS Opus Network is one of 40 streaming channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Six channel bundles from TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Kids & Family, and TVS Lifestyle Networks comprise the backbone of the streaming TV service.

All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles.

