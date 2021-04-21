Future Electronics Hosts LifeWorks Positive Outlook Webinar for Employees

‘Boosting Your Positive Outlook’ was part of Future’s wellness program, and was open to all employees of Future Electronics, Future Lighting Solutions, and Convergia.

The webinar began by explaining what a “stress whirlpool” is, and how to recognize when one is occurring. It then explored the different ways that negative thoughts work, and how they impact the body. Participants also got the opportunity to develop a strategy for combating negative thoughts and increasing their positive outlook.

LifeWorks is Future’s employee assistance provider. It offers Future employees and their immediate families 24/7 access to confidential support and resources to help manage virtually any personal or professional issue, so they can lead a healthier, happier, more productive lives.

For more information about LifeWorks and Future’s wellness program, visit https://futureelectronics.lifeworks.com.

###