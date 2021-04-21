Nephew KEN Releases The Slide In Her DM Anthem

LONG BEACH, CA, April 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Nephew KEN is not an up-and-coming artist. He already is. Nephew KEN has been doing music for over a decade and hasn’t had to keep up with the current music scene. He is versatile in every aspect. His musical talents show that he doesn’t just make music for one generation but for all. From a hood story to an RnB summer love story, to a celebration of life… He is able to capture real-life stories and bring them to life through his music. Nephew’s musical lyrics are easy to capture a storyline to the point that you can visualize his words without having to see an actual video, and that is talent.

His current song WYD 2Nite can make most women feel comfortable in their skin to relate to the challenges of “relationships” while loving themselves and remembering to smile. It’s literally vibing to the beat there is no better way.

His talent can capture an audience within the first 30 seconds to feel the music through the veins! It’s phenomenal and he is a lyricist. He is a risen Artist and his name shall be known.

– Alexandra Ramirez

Nephew KEN released his video WYD 2nite with VEVO and you can watch it with them or on youtube.com. Keep in touch with Nephew KEN on Instagram @NephewKEN

Burries Bros is a production company in California, that is managing Nephew KEN’s music, PR, and his overall brand.