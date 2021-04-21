Author and Intentional Living Coach, Phoenix Gibbs, Joins The Ezer Agency as Heart Coach

SAVANNAH, GA, April 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — In direct response to civil unrest, the pandemic, and many employees struggling to discover a new normal with their lives, the Founder of The Ezer Agency Altimese Nichole brings mental wellness and self-care to the forefront of the agency by appointing Affirmations Author, Intentional Living Coach, and Podcast Host, Phoenix Gibbs as its Heart Coach.

“The last year has been extremely difficult for People of Color and women in the workforce, being most impacted by layoffs and furloughs. As a Black woman leading a global team of women around the world, I want them to know that they matter beyond work demands or societal expectations,” says Nichole.

Heart coach sessions are designed to provide an intentional space for team members to bring forth awareness of their feelings while creating personalized plans to help self-care remain a top priority throughout the week.

Author, Phoenix Gibbs, provides one-hour sessions to team members with direct care to each team member on an as-needed basis. “My work is to help others see their worth, value, and impact on the world, and this role is yet another extension of my life’s work.”

Gibbs recently released her highly acclaimed affirmations book, 365 Days of Affirmations for the Mind, Heart, & Spirit, and she’s the creator of spiritual wellness products that offer consistent recharge, peace, and powerful healing in the mind, heart, body, and spirit.

Her appointed role began January 2021 with The Ezer Agency.

The Ezer Agency, formally known as Altimese Nichole Enterprise, LLC ( ANE, LLC), specializes in digital brand strategy and development, public relations, and paid social media advertising for an array of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and corporations. Embracing the reality that one approach doesn’t fit all, The Ezer Agency strives to showcase powerful brand storytelling to drive impact and human connection in a digital landscape. To learn more, go to www.theezeragency.com.

Altimese Nichole



Founder & Lead Publicist



Phone: 843-900-6310



[email protected]