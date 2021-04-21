Monthly Production Report for March, 2021

Production of Crude Oil

Crude oil production during March, 2021 was 2612.96 TMT which is 5.63% lower than target and 3.13% lower when compared with March, 2020.Cumulative crude oil production during April-March, 2020-21 was 30491.77 TMT which is 5.65% and 5.22% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of March, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-March, 2020-21vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target March (Month) April-March (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 20931.68 1768.12 1713.08 1778.11 96.34 20931.68 20182.75 20626.95 97.85 OIL 3121.00 272.49 249.61 254.07 98.25 3121.00 2937.37 3106.61 94.55 PSC Fields 8265.00 728.15 650.26 665.28 97.74 8265.00 7371.65 8436.19 87.38 Total 32317.68 2768.76 2612.96 2697.45 96.87 32317.68 30491.77 32169.76 94.78

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off.*: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC(Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during March, 2021 was 1713.08 TMT which is 3.11%lower than target and 3.66%lower when compared with March 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-March, 2020-21 was 20182.75 TMT which is 3.58%and 2.15% lower than target for the period andproduction during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Production planned from WO16 cluster from June’20 could not be realized due to delay in MOPU (SagarSamrat) as activities at GPC yard Abu Dhabi got affected due to Covid restrictions/lockdown

New wells planned under Cluster 8 development project delayed due to delay in installation of new platforms due to COVID implications

Crude oil production by OIL(Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during March, 2021 was 249.61 TMT which is8.40% lower than target and 1.75% lower when compared with March 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-March, 2020-21 was 2937.37 TMT which is 5.88% and 5.45% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan Blowout.

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVscompanies in the PSC (Production Sharing Contract) regime during March, 2021 was 650.26 TMT which is 10.70% lower than target and 2.26% lower when compared with March 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-March, 2021 was 7371.65 TMT which is 10.81% and 12.62% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

RJ-ON-90/1 (Cairn Energy India Ltd): Delayed start up full field polymer injection in Bhagyam and Aishwarya field. Delay in hook-up of Stage-2 wells and NA-1 processing facility commissioning in advance stage in ABH. Flow cease in few wells of Satellite fields. Project schedule of Well and Surface Facility of Tukaram, Kaam-1 and GSV Condensate is impacted by COVID-19.

B-80 (Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd): Production from B80 field not commenced due to delay in completion of field development activities because of COVID.

RAVVA (Cairn Energy India Ltd): Decline in production from producer wells.

PY-3 (HARDY): Production could not be commenced in PY-3 field due to intra-JV issues.

CB-ONN-2005/9 (MERCATOR): Block under PI transfer request and National Company Law Tribunal proceedings.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural Gas production during March,2021 was 2683.90 MMSCM which is 11.11% higher when compared with March, 2020 but 15.11% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-March, 2020-21 was 28670.60 MMSCM which is 14.60% and 8.06% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of March, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-March, 2020-21vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (inMMSCM)

Oil Company Target March (Month) April-March (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 23982.98 2049.98 1831.74 1905.52 96.13 23982.98 21871.94 23746.19 92.11 OIL 2761.73 261.47 210.09 211.62 99.28 2761.73 2479.73 2668.25 92.93 PSC Fields 6826.82 850.27 642.07 298.29 215.25 6826.82 4318.93 4769.78 90.55 Total 33571.53 3161.72 2683.90 2415.43 111.11 33571.53 28670.60 31184.22 91.94

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination blocks during March, 2021 was 1831.74 MMSCM which is 10.65% lower than target and 3.87%lower when compared with March 2020. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-March, 2020-21 was 21871.94 MMSCM which is 8.80% and 7.89% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less Gas production from WO16 cluster due to delay in mobilization of MOPU (SagarSamrat)

Less than planned production from Vasistha/S1 wells in EOA due certain reservoir related issues/high liquid.

Less than envisaged production from Daman-Tapti Block.

Less gas intake by Uran Plant due to maintenance job.

Natural gas production by OIL in the nomination block during March, 2021 was 210.09 MMSCM which is 19.65% lower than monthly target and 0.72% lower than the March, 2020. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-March, 2020-21 was 2479.73 MMSCM which is 10.21% and 7.07% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan Blowout.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC (production sharing contracts) regime during March,2021 was 642.07 MMSCM which is 115.25% higher than the March, 2020 due to new field D-34 (KG 98/3) started production in Dec-2020 with 1.3 MMSCMD, ramped up to 9.6 MMSCMD in March-2021 but total production by Pvt/JVs companies during March, 2021 is 24.49% lower than monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-March, 2020-21 was 4318.93 MMSCM which is 36.74% and 9.45% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

KG-DWN-98/2 (Oil & Natural Gas Corpn.): U3-B well is flowing less than the expected profile and delay in commissioning of Wells of U1-field.

KG-DWN-98/3 (Reliance Industries Ltd): As production commencement from R-Cluster (D34) field of KG-DWN-98/3 was delayed due to COVID from June 2020 to December 2020 which hampered the gradual ramp-up of Gas production.

RJ-ON/6 (Focus Energy Limited): Reduced Gas offtake by buyer.

Raniganj East (Essar Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Ltd): Production is lower due to less sales off-take.

KG-OSN-2001/3 (Oil & Natural Gas Corpn.): Well D7 is planned to be safely abandoned.

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during March, 2021 was 20985.28 TMT which is 2.90% lower than the target for the month and 1.03% lower than March, 2020.Cumulative crude throughput during April-March, 2020-21 was 221773.19 TMT which is 11.88% and 12.82% lower than target for the period and crude throughput during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of March, 2021 vis-à-vis March, 2020 are given at Annexure-III and IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of March, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-March, 2020-21vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target March (Month) April-March (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 147377.43 12940.56 12841.38 12261.68 104.73 147377.44 127503.48 144715.80 88.11 IOCL 72400.04 6553.62 5926.90 5736.13 103.33 72400.04 62350.64 69419.36 89.82 BPCL 33000.00 2851.00 2759.80 2706.52 101.97 33000.00 26222.38 31532.11 83.16 HPCL 16999.28 942.06 1581.12 1514.89 104.37 16999.28 16424.68 17180.32 95.60 CPCL 10290.00 920.00 963.54 853.19 112.93 10290.00 8242.89 10160.64 81.13 NRL 2549.86 218.27 240.90 247.65 97.28 2549.86 2707.35 2383.34 113.59 MRPL 12074.42 1450.00 1361.39 1196.68 113.76 12074.42 11474.55 13953.11 82.24 ONGC 63.83 5.61 7.72 6.63 116.39 63.83 80.99 86.93 93.17 JVs 14772.00 1428.00 1627.18 1698.07 95.83 14772.00 16261.63 20154.97 80.68 BORL 7800.00 660.00 602.13 733.21 82.12 7800.00 6189.63 7912.91 78.22 HMEL 6972.00 768.00 1025.05 964.86 106.24 6972.00 10072.00 12242.06 82.27 Private 89515.16 7243.95 6516.72 7243.95 89.96 89515.16 78008.07 89515.16 87.15 RIL 68894.99 5524.94 4889.94 5524.94 88.51 68894.99 60940.96 68894.99 88.45 NEL 20620.18 1719.01 1626.78 1719.01 94.63 20620.18 17067.11 20620.18 82.77 TOTAL 251664.61 21612.51 20985.28 21203.70 98.97 251664.61 221773.19 254385.94 87.18

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off.*: Provisional

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during March, 2021 was 12841.38 TMT which is 4.73% higher than the target for the month but 0.77% lower when compared with March, 2020.Cumulative crude throughput by CPSE refineries during April-March, 2020-21 was 127503.48 TMT which is 13.49% and 11.89% lower than target for the period and crude throughput during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Barauni: Crude processed as per product upliftment

IOCL-Gujarat: Atmospheric Vacuum Unit (AVU-3) maintenance and installation shutdown, High Gas Oils (SRGO/RCO) stock and delayed commissioning of new Diesel Hydrotreating (DHDT)

IOCL-Haldia: Crude processing regulated due to Hydrogen Generation Unit (HGU-2) interruption.

IOCL-Digboi: Crude processed lower due maintenance and installation shutdown.

IOCL-Panipat: Crude processed lower in line with product upliftment and old DHDT shutdown for Packinox tube bundle replacement.

IOCL-Bongaigaon: Crude processed as per crude availability.

NRL-Numaligarhi: Crude processed as per crude availability.

3.2 JV refineries’ crude oil processed during March, 2021 was 1627.18 TMT which is 13.95% higher than the target for the month but4.17% lower when compared with March, 2020. Cumulative crude throughput during April-March, 2020-21 was 16261.63 TMT which is 10.08% higher than target for the period but 19.32% lower when compare with the corresponding period of last year respectively.

3.3 Private refineries’ crude oil processed during March, 2021 was 6516.72 TMT which is 10.04% lower than the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative crude throughput during April-March, 2020-21 was 78008.07 TMT which is 12.85% lower than the corresponding period of last year.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Products during March, 2021 was 22753.18 TMT which is marginally higher by 0.01% than the target for the month but0.66% lower when compared with March, 2020. Cumulative production during April-March, 2020-21 was 233436.22 TMT which is 9.88% and 11.22% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of March, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-March, 2020-21 vis-à-Vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target March (Month) April-March (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 138753.95 12154.07 12331.02 11951.00 103.18 138753.95 120927.70 137206.47 88.14 IOCL 68760.50 6239.85 5741.84 5727.55 100.25 68760.50 59924.81 66668.28 89.89 BPCL 31319.00 2686.00 2742.32 2700.45 101.55 31319.00 25124.09 30240.10 83.08 HPCL 15914.53 869.12 1463.43 1368.70 106.92 15914.53 15360.45 15936.81 96.38 CPCL 9527.02 855.28 903.64 795.74 113.56 9527.02 7576.37 9329.77 81.21 NRL 2554.46 222.10 250.86 249.49 100.55 2554.46 2740.85 2299.89 119.17 MRPL 10618.44 1276.45 1221.86 1102.88 110.79 10618.44 10124.25 12651.47 80.02 ONGC 60.00 5.27 7.07 6.20 114.10 60.00 76.89 80.15 95.94 JVs 13590.40 1318.48 1511.15 1611.07 93.80 13590.40 15073.37 18819.89 80.09 BORL 6958.40 588.48 546.63 658.19 83.05 6958.40 5456.11 7218.74 75.58 HMEL 6632.00 730.00 964.51 952.88 101.22 6632.00 9617.26 11601.15 82.90 Private 102154.50 8949.50 8553.43 8949.50 95.57 102154.50 93222.97 102154.50 91.26 RIL 82374.12 7302.54 6980.51 7302.54 95.59 82374.12 76683.16 82374.12 93.09 NEL 19780.38 1646.96 1572.92 1646.96 95.50 19780.38 16539.81 19780.38 83.62 Total Refinery 254498.86 22422.04 22395.60 22511.57 99.48 254498.85 229224.04 258180.85 88.78 Fractionators 4523.28 329.33 357.59 392.74 91.05 4523.28 4212.18 4762.70 88.44 TOTAL 259022.13 22751.37 22753.18 22904.31 99.34 259022.13 233436.22 262943.55 88.78

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during March, 2021 was 22395.60 TMT which is 0.12% lower than the target for the month and 0.52% lower when compared with March, 2020. Cumulative production of petroleum products by refineries during April-March, 2020-21 was 229224.04 TMT which is 9.93% and 11.22% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during March, 2021 was 357.59 TMT which is 8.58% higher than the target for the month but 8.95% lower when compared with March, 2020. Cumulative production by Fractionators during April-March, 2020-21 was 4212.18 TMT which is 6.88% and 11.56% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Click here to see annexures

