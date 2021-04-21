Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by SLW on child abuse case

Transcript of remarks by SLW on child abuse case ************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, on a case of child abuse after attending a meeting of the Legislative Council Panel on Manpower this afternoon (April 20):

Reporter: Apart from the mandatory reporting system, will the Government also consider outlawing corporal punishment?

Secretary for Labour and Welfare: This is a separate issue about corporal punishment. The major consideration of the Law Reform Commission, that is very much related to this issue, is the idea of the duty to protect, which basically means for those who are having the responsibility in looking after the welfare of the vulnerable, and whether the mechanism of the duty to protect should be written in law. This would also include the idea of mandatory reporting. Those are the things we will be looking at.

