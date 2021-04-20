Tech Mahindra to Kick-start an Exclusive COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Employees and Family

Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the kick-start of an exclusive COVID-19 vaccination drive for its associates and dependent family members. Tech Mahindra has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to initiate the first phase of the drive to be held in Delhi NCR, starting from 15th April 2021.

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates and further plans to extend the benefit to its third-party employees as well. Tech Mahindra has urged all its eligible associates to register themselves for vaccination through the government app – CoWIN/Aarogya Setu and follow the mandated process.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, well-being of our associates is a foremost priority for us, and this vaccination drive further reiterates our belief in ‘Wellness before Business’. In addition to implementing all safety protocols, the vaccination drive in partnership with Fortis Healthcare, will thereby enable us to keep our associates and their loved ones safe.”

Tech Mahindra has also defined stringent safety protocols and introduced several initiatives including, 24/7 Emergency Help Desk to address requests related to hospitalization and medication along with Associate Welfare Trust and Health Insurance cover for associates’ financial needs and COVID-19 related expenses.

Hardeep Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Noida, said, “With a new surge in COVID-19 cases, ensuring vaccination for all is of utmost importance. This will require coming together of various stakeholders across industries that share the same commitment. We look forward to collaborating with Tech Mahindra to initiate this first-of-its kind drive to vaccinate employees and ensure a safe return to workplace.”

Tech Mahindra has also launched ‘Mhealthy’, a comprehensive COVID-19 risk screening test to assess test the presence of anti-bodies along with all the vital health statistics for COVID-19 co-morbidities. By generating real-time reports, the solution ensures that every individual stepping into the Tech Mahindra premises is healthy; thereby, making it a safe place to work. Committed towards the fight against COVID-19, Tech Mahindra has institutionalized an integrated approach to not only enable a safe working environment for its associates, but to also enable customers to grow their businesses in a safe, secure, and sustainable way.

