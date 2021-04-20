MediaTek unveils Dimensity 700 5G SoC to enable mass market 5G smartphones in India

MediaTek today announced the launch of the Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset in India. The 7nm SoC is designed to bring advanced 5G capabilities to its advanced camera capabilities and power-efficient design. MediaTek also announced realme as the first smartphone brand in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 700 brings the power of 5G to the India market. The SoC is designed in line with our vision to spread the benefits of 5G to consumers everywhere in an accelerated manner. The SoC delivers advanced connectivity with a seamless all-around smartphone experience, whether you’re working, playing a video or connecting with your friends. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip will create a new wave in the 5G smartphone segment in India and also expect more OEMs to join the league in the coming months.” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

With advanced connectivity features like 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and Dual 5G SIM along with the 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip promises the best 5G experience to users. The chip combines two Arm Cortex-A76 ‘Big’ cores in its octa-core CPU operating up to a speed of 2.2GHz and 5G-CA (2CC) enables over 30% greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President – realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said, “realme and MediaTek have enjoyed a highly productive partnership since we began our journey in 2018. Over the years, we have brought a leap-forward smartphone experience to millions of users worldwide, aided by MediaTek’s cutting-edge technology. In 2021, we were one of the first brands to bring smartphones with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and now we are again the first to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 700 in our smartphones in India. As a 5G leader and popularizer, realme envisions bringing 5G-enabled smartphones with enhanced capabilities to users, so they can access their desired tech lifestyle. We are happy to have MediaTek as a partner in this journey. Together, we will continue to massify, develop and nurture an ecosystem of 5G smartphones in India and globally”.

Key features of MediaTek Dimensity 700:

Smooth 90Hz Displays

: Brands can design smartphones with crisp, high resolution Full HD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience.

Night Shot Enhancements

: Supports multi-camera designs with up to 64 megapixels. AI-enabled features like AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty, as well as enhancements like real-time bokeh in Portrait previews, facial detection, along with other built-in features, work together to enhance the photography and video capture results.

MediaTek 5G UltraSave

: Delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often.

Multiple Voice Assistant Support

: The chipset supports voice assistants from global brands enabling more customization options to global device makers.

The Dimensity 700 5G SoC is a part of MediaTek’s Dimensity series of 5G chips that enables device makers with a full suite of choices ranging from flagship and premium to mid-range and mass-market devices – making incredible 5G experiences more accessible for consumers everywhere, be it for video, gaming, connectivity, imaging, and power efficiency.

MediaTek’s 5G portfolio in India comprises MediaTek Dimensity 1000, the first 5G chip from MediaTek featuring the world’s most advanced 5G SoC architecture. MediaTek technology powers smartphones laptops, tablets, smart TVs, Blu-ray, voice assistant devices, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, smart home, IoT devices among others.

For more information on MediaTek Dimensity 700, please visit:

https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones/dimensity-700

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

